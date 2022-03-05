Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
00:26
The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of carrying out a bombing at the Boston Marathon, which killed three people in 2013. The court rejected claims that the judge in the 2015 trial improperly restricted questioning of jurors and evidence. March 5, 2022
