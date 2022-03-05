IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

    Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

    00:26
TODAY

Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

00:26

The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of carrying out a bombing at the Boston Marathon, which killed three people in 2013. The court rejected claims that the judge in the 2015 trial improperly restricted questioning of jurors and evidence. March 5, 2022

