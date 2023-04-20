Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

Father, daughter rescued after jet ski sinks into alligator-filled lake
The Supreme Court has extended nationwide access to the abortion pill mifepristone until Friday. The move gives them more time to decide whether to uphold the pill’s decades-old FDA approval. NBC’s senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett provides analysis on the decision.April 20, 2023
