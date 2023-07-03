Supreme Court decisions loom over 2024 presidential campaign
Supreme Court decisions loom over 2024 presidential campaign
Sharp division is growing over recent Supreme Court decisions related to gay rights, college admissions and student loans with some Republicans applauding the court’s decisions from the campaign trail. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.July 3, 2023
