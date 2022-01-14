Supreme Court blocks Biden’s COVID-19 mandate

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The decision passed 6-3 with six conservative justices in the majority. However, the court did allow similar vaccine rules to stay in place for medical facilities. Meanwhile, the administration announced plans to acquire 500 million more tests to meet future demands. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma
01:43
Tiger sharks move up north as ocean temperatures climb
02:44
Celebrating 70 unforgettable years of TODAY
11:51
What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?
03:23
Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit
01:56
Watch this lost dog get rescued 6 days after being lost in landslide