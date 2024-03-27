IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A fashion expert shares her spring style picks from Target — starting at $10

Supreme Court appears likely to dismiss challenge to abortion pill
March 27, 202401:33

  • Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women

    04:23

  • McDonald’s to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu

    01:02

  • Mega Millions ticket worth $1.1 billion sold in New Jersey

    00:47

  • Evan Gershkovich’s parents remain hopeful for his release

    01:20

  • Key Bridge collapse: NTSB recovers ship’s voyage data recorder

    01:50

  • New York Red Bull players give their coats to kids during heavy rain

    00:41

  • Inside the heavy security measures ahead of Paris Olympics

    03:35

  • Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse puts infrastructure in the spotlight

    02:29

  • NBC News cuts ties with former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel

    00:19

  • Lara Trump speaks out on RNC donations paying Trump legal fees

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court appears likely to dismiss challenge to abortion pill

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Maryland governor on Key bridge evacuation: ‘True heroism’

    04:13

  • How Baltimore bridge collapse could impact shipping, commuters

    02:28

  • Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: 6 missing people presumed dead

    02:48

  • Mayday call was made to limit traffic on bridge: Maryland governor

    00:41

  • Maryland governor: Bridge collapse appears to be an accident

    21:46

  • Still searching for a spring trip? Try these film-inspired travel plans

    04:31

  • Several people remain missing after Baltimore bridge collapse

    03:33

  • Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US

    05:20

  • See toddler break into cute rendition of ‘You Are My Sunshine’

    00:57

Supreme Court appears likely to dismiss challenge to abortion pill

01:33

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on restricting access to the abortion pill mifepristone, with even the conservative justices indicating the lawsuit should be dismissed. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.March 27, 2024

  • Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women

    04:23

  • McDonald’s to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu

    01:02

  • Mega Millions ticket worth $1.1 billion sold in New Jersey

    00:47

  • Evan Gershkovich’s parents remain hopeful for his release

    01:20

  • Key Bridge collapse: NTSB recovers ship’s voyage data recorder

    01:50

  • New York Red Bull players give their coats to kids during heavy rain

    00:41

  • Inside the heavy security measures ahead of Paris Olympics

    03:35

  • Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse puts infrastructure in the spotlight

    02:29

  • NBC News cuts ties with former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel

    00:19

  • Lara Trump speaks out on RNC donations paying Trump legal fees

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court appears likely to dismiss challenge to abortion pill

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Maryland governor on Key bridge evacuation: ‘True heroism’

    04:13

  • How Baltimore bridge collapse could impact shipping, commuters

    02:28

  • Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: 6 missing people presumed dead

    02:48

  • Mayday call was made to limit traffic on bridge: Maryland governor

    00:41

  • Maryland governor: Bridge collapse appears to be an accident

    21:46

  • Still searching for a spring trip? Try these film-inspired travel plans

    04:31

  • Several people remain missing after Baltimore bridge collapse

    03:33

  • Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US

    05:20

  • See toddler break into cute rendition of ‘You Are My Sunshine’

    00:57

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: 6 missing people presumed dead

How Baltimore bridge collapse could impact shipping, commuters

Supreme Court appears likely to dismiss challenge to abortion pill

Lara Trump speaks out on RNC donations paying Trump legal fees

NBC News cuts ties with former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel

Maryland governor on Key bridge evacuation: ‘True heroism’

Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse puts infrastructure in the spotlight

Inside the heavy security measures ahead of Paris Olympics

Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women

TODAY’s ‘Sweet 16’ Bracket: See which treats make it to semifinals

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Still searching for a spring trip? Try these film-inspired travel plans

Becky Lynch on her journey to WWE, life as a mom

Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Is it rude to ditch your travel partner if you have TSA PreCheck?

Corey Stoll talks ‘Appropriate’ on Broadway, favorite NYC hotspots

How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms

How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Cristina Henríquez on how a notebook led to 'The Great Divide'

See trailers for 3 must-see movies in 2024

Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family

Kathie Lee and Cassidy Gifford weigh in on cowboy baby names

Kathie Lee, Cassidy Gifford talk working together on ‘The Baxters’

Hoda and Jenna are headed to New Orleans for 5th anniversary!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Ask yourself these 3 questions to create the life you want

Celebrate Easter with these crafty and affordable DIY decorations

Mel B on how fiancé Rory proposed, teases Spice Girls project

Shop these must-have fashion staples for spring

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Try this traditional Italian recipe for a meaty and cheesy Easter pie

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh