IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • UP NEXT

    Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

  • How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

    02:00

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • 2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

    02:53

  • Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb

    00:30

  • Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

    00:26

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

  • Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    00:20

  • Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken

    02:38

  • Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

    02:15

  • New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

    00:43

  • Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency

    02:07

  • AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports

    02:30

TODAY

Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

00:28

The Supreme Court has blocked former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The decision clears the way for the National Archives to hand over the materials now, even as lawsuits over the documents continue in lower courts.Jan. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

  • How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All