Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents
The Supreme Court has blocked former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The decision clears the way for the National Archives to hand over the materials now, even as lawsuits over the documents continue in lower courts.Jan. 20, 2022
