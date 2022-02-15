IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know

Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know

With low supply and high demand, many new car buyers are spending hundreds or thousands above sticker price for a vehicle. Manufacturers are also upset with price gouging, offering warnings to dealers. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022

    Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know

