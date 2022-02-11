Canadian trucker protests could spill over to the Super Bowl
01:47
Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates are adding to the supply chain crisis. While there is no threat of planned violence, the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the possibility that truckers could protest the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday and make their way to Washington, D.C., before President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Feb. 11, 2022
