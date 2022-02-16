IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

Linda Evangelista is known as one of the greatest supermodels of all time, but for years she’s been hiding from the public eye after she says she was left disfigured by a popular cosmetic treatment. For the first time, Evangelista is opening up about the CoolSculpting treatment she says left her body unrecognizable. While the side effects she experienced are rare, she claims she was never made aware of the risks. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022

    Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

