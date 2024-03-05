Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling





Republicans in 16 states are set to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, with Donald Trump widely expected to win the majority of the more than 800 delegates at stake. This comes after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Trump’s favor, ordering his name on ballots in states where courts of officials tried to bar him. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports, and Kristen Welker and Steve Kornacki join with analysis.March 5, 2024