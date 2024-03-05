Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months
Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled
Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall
Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter
Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions
Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling
Emma Heming Willis sets record straight on Bruce Willis' health
$1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow
Watch: Driver rescued from truck dangling off Louisville bridge
Award-winning ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen dies at 72
Florida breaks up with spring breakers: 'It's not us. It's you'
Malaysia flight 370: New push to resume search 10 years later
College basketball star Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA scoring record
Kamala Harris makes urgent plea for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
Nikki Haley wins first Republican primary ahead of Super Tuesday
New wildfire in Texas panhandle prompts more evacuations
Massive blizzard drops up to 10 feet of snow on parts of California
Viral Glasgow Willy Wonka event prompts tears, calls to police
Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling
05:08
Republicans in 16 states are set to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, with Donald Trump widely expected to win the majority of the more than 800 delegates at stake. This comes after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Trump’s favor, ordering his name on ballots in states where courts of officials tried to bar him. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports, and Kristen Welker and Steve Kornacki join with analysis.March 5, 2024
