Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs03:33
Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches00:42
France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators00:31
Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial00:32
Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices03:21
TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial03:23
Dartmouth University men’s basketball teams votes to unionize02:40
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $800:29
Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company01:50
Now Playing
Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win03:56
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday01:57
Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'07:08
Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board00:29
Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut00:47
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness02:35
Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months02:34
Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled00:50
Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall02:30
Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter01:57
Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions01:39
Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win03:56
NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Steve Kornacki join TODAY to break down the results on Super Tuesday where Donald Trump dominated the results.March 6, 2024
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs03:33
Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches00:42
France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators00:31
Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial00:32
Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices03:21
TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial03:23
Dartmouth University men’s basketball teams votes to unionize02:40
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $800:29
Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company01:50
Now Playing
Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win03:56
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday01:57
Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'07:08
Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board00:29
Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut00:47
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness02:35
Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months02:34
Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled00:50
Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall02:30
Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter01:57
Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions01:39