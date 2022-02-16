Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In the middle of the Super Bowl, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor. Shortly after winning the big game, Jefferson left the celebrations to be by her side. In an exclusive interview, the couple shares the shortlist of names for their new baby live on the 3rd Hour of TODAY.
