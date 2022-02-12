IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

01:29

Hip hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar are getting ready to take the Super Bowl stage for an epic halftime show tomorrow night. The exciting performance will center hip hop for the first time, while also making history by featuring two deaf performers. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 12, 2022

Who are the deaf performers at the Super Bowl? Meet Warren 'Wawa' Snipe and Sean Forbes

