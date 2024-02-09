Get a first look at the medal designs for the Paris 2024 Olympics
00:42
See inside Las Vegas’ high roller experience at the Super Bowl
03:08
Donna Kelce shares how she encourages sons before big games
05:29
Figure skater Gracie Gold speaks candidly on mental health battle
08:38
NHL players set to go for gold at 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics
00:35
Chiefs and 49ers stars step out for Super Bowl opening night
03:25
2024 Puppy Bowl: Dogs up for adoption go head-to-head
04:15
Meet the 49ers cheerleaders who balance sports and a day job
04:09
Steve Kornacki breaks down the odds for all things Super Bowl
04:01
Copied
Copied
NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki stops by Studio 1A to break down the Super Bowl match up, the fun prop bets people are making and shares the most popular game day dip.Feb. 9, 2024
Super Bowl LVIII may see record viewership thanks to Taylor Swift
04:41
Hoda & Jenna put their Super Bowl knowledge to the test
04:27
Hoda & Jenna weigh in on fun Super Bowl prop bets
04:58
See kittens compete in a showdown to predict Super Bowl winner
04:12
Now Playing
Steve Kornacki breaks down the odds for all things Super Bowl
04:01
UP NEXT
Proud dads Mike Shanahan and Ed McCaffrey talk Super Bowl 58
04:49
Game day recipes: San Francisco and Kansas City-inspired snacks
06:39
NFL Super Bowl weekend: Meet the die-hard fans!
04:02
LA Lakers unveil a nearly 20-foot-tall statue of Kobe Bryant
00:33
Super Bowl 58: Usher teases halftime show performance
05:43
Tailgate gadgets, accessories and more to prep for the big game