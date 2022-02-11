IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Who will win the 2022 Super Bowl? Steve Kornacki shares predictions

03:45

Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share facts and stats about the 2022 Super Bowl. He shares some unexpected connections between the team’s starting quarterbacks, the home-field advantage curse some say surrounds the big game and weighs the odds about which team will win.Feb. 11, 2022

