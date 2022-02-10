Countdown to kickoff: Bengals and Rams gear up for Super Bowl 2022
This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl. The Rams have a rare home-field advantage, and it will be the 8th time Los Angeles has hosted the big game. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow get ready to lead their teams to victory. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.Feb. 10, 2022
