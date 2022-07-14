IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

TODAY

Summer travel must-haves: Viral blanket, hand-washing water bottle

05:02

Chassie Post joins TODAY with the must-have items for your next vacation, including the travel blanket taking over TikTok and a hand-washing water bottle!July 14, 2022

TODAY

