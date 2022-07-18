IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Summer travel checklist: Essential items to pack in your suitcase

04:55

Makeup artist Ashlee Glazer joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share the beauty, style and tech essentials to stock up on before your next trip!July 18, 2022

