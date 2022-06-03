IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 75% off fun finds for home, kitchen and more!

TODAY

Summer kitchen products: Wireless chopper, cheese board set, more

04:07

Jill Martin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with essential products for your kitchen this summer, including a multifunction wireless chopper, a five-piece kitchen gadget set, a cheese cutting board and tools set and a wine glass holder that doubles as a speaker.June 3, 2022

Jill Martin has up to 75% off fun finds for home, kitchen and more!

