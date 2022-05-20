IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Now Playing

    Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!

    05:16

  • Germ-free ice tray, motivational water bottle, more trendy products

    04:14

  • Gadgets for summer: Soft serve dessert maker, neck fan, more

    04:40

  • Huda Beauty founder shares 3 hot new makeup trends

    04:57

  • Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you

    04:48

  • Say hello to the new rules when it comes to relaxed office attire

    03:30

  • Why your face should look like a glazed doughnut before bed

    06:10

  • Hidden gem products: diamond cleaner, pineapple corer, more

    04:16

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • Celebrity hairstylist gives 3 lucky viewers new dos

    05:21

  • 4 spring dress trends with bold and bright colors

    02:58

  • Budget-friendly wedding looks to wear this season

    04:46

  • Nostalgic products that can bring some joy into your life

    04:58

  • Summer fashion essentials: Bathing suits, cloud slides and visors

    04:28

  • Last minute Mother’s Day gifts that add a personal touch

    02:58

  • $15 or less: Refresh your beauty routine with these essentials

    04:58

  • Get the glam of the Met Gala with these easy makeup tips

    04:12

  • Bobbie Thomas helps a deserving teen find the perfect prom dress

    04:56

  • Melanoma detection and diagnosis: How to spot the warning signs

    04:16

TODAY

Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

04:49

Julianne “JuJu” Taylor and Southern Living's Ivy Odom share their summer finds -- and Craig Melvin gets a special surprise when his parents turn out to be the models for the summer fashion looks! (VRBO paid for the cost of producing the broadcast)May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!

    05:16

  • Germ-free ice tray, motivational water bottle, more trendy products

    04:14

  • Gadgets for summer: Soft serve dessert maker, neck fan, more

    04:40

  • Huda Beauty founder shares 3 hot new makeup trends

    04:57

  • Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you

    04:48

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All