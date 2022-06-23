Summer fashion trends making a comeback: Midi dress, more

- Now Playing
Summer fashion trends making a comeback: Midi dress, more03:24
- UP NEXT
Mason Hereford shares crabcake sandwich, magic shell sundae04:58
Summer accessories to beat the heat: Drink tote bag, fan and more04:16
Try Mason Hereford’s spin on the classic bologna sandwich04:09
‘Home Edit’ star Clea Shearer shares breast cancer journey update05:26
8 must-have products to pack the perfect beach bag04:28
Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz04:01
Bobbie’s Best: 5 products to help treating your skin05:32
Self-care products to help with your physical and mental health04:32
Coach shares how running helped him cope with loss04:58
What is a sound bath? TODAY gives the meditative practice a try!03:58
Summer Steals & Deals for a perfect beach day in the sun02:55
She Made It: Problem Solvers25:03
Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case00:27
Try these sweet twists on a panzanella salad and rose panna cotta04:26
Dermatologist reveals summer skincare do’s and don’ts04:51
How Coolhaus ice cream started with a sweet love story06:02
House hacking trend has owners renting out their lawn, pool, more04:55
Kickoff your summer with this fennel fried chicken and lemonade04:44
Honor Juneteenth with these products from Black-owned brands04:46
- Now Playing
Summer fashion trends making a comeback: Midi dress, more03:24
- UP NEXT
Mason Hereford shares crabcake sandwich, magic shell sundae04:58
Summer accessories to beat the heat: Drink tote bag, fan and more04:16
Try Mason Hereford’s spin on the classic bologna sandwich04:09
‘Home Edit’ star Clea Shearer shares breast cancer journey update05:26
8 must-have products to pack the perfect beach bag04:28
Play All
Play All