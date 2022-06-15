IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sign up for 30-Day walking challenge with our free Start TODAY newsletter!

  • Now Playing

    Summer beauty essentials for fabulous hair, face and body

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Flower arranging 101: Tips and tricks for beautiful bouquets

    05:38

  • 6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing list

    05:13

  • Look and feel your best with these flattering bathing suit styles

    03:16

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • 'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

    04:48

  • Fun Father’s Day gifts for dad: Chef hat, tool tote, ice cream bucket

    05:12

  • What is ‘grandmillennial style’ – and how to pull it off

    04:04

  • Best-selling summer beauty products – all under $35!

    05:09

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • Embrace your inner coastal grandma with these looks, home decor

    05:13

  • Get a beachy glow up with these illuminators and bronzers

    04:24

  • Boy bob, shag, more: How to pull off summer’s hottest hair trends

    04:42

  • Conquer the great outdoors with these sporty looks and necessities

    03:58

  • Father’s Day gift guide to enjoy special time with dad

    04:01

  • Upgrade your skincare routine with these high-tech products

    04:08

  • 6 products that will make summer travel a breeze

    05:12

  • Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating

    04:32

  • Dating expert offers advice for those looking for love this summer

    04:34

  • Pop-Up Shop TODAY: Products to celebrate the summer

    04:11

TODAY

Summer beauty essentials for fabulous hair, face and body

04:41

Makeup artist Ashlee Glazer joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with summer beauty essentials to keep your hair, face and body looking fabulous in the sun. The products include Babe Wave 3 Prong Tool by Trademark Beauty, Bronze Glow by Roxanne Rizzo and Curel Deep Moisture Spray.June 15, 2022

26 summer beauty must-haves to add to your routine, according to experts

  • Now Playing

    Summer beauty essentials for fabulous hair, face and body

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Flower arranging 101: Tips and tricks for beautiful bouquets

    05:38

  • 6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing list

    05:13

  • Look and feel your best with these flattering bathing suit styles

    03:16

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • 'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

    04:48

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All