Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and funded by Novo Nordisk, suggests Wegovy can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in some adults by 20% — even before they start losing weight. NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to breakdown the findings and potential side effects.Nov. 13, 2023
