Study says having lights on during sleep could lead to diabetes, obesity
01:01
Share this -
copied
A new study from Northwestern University found even a small amount of light can be harmful to your health while you’re sleeping. The researchers say that when light is present heart rates increase and the body can’t rest properly, which could lead to health problems like obesity and heart disease.March 15, 2022
Brain study aims to shine light into Alzheimers, other degenerative diseases
05:37
Now Playing
Study says having lights on during sleep could lead to diabetes, obesity
01:01
UP NEXT
Will Americans need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?
02:11
Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi
02:47
Exercises to help you feel younger
05:21
Women and mental health: How to regain control in a chaotic world