Study says having lights on during sleep could lead to diabetes, obesity

01:01

A new study from Northwestern University found even a small amount of light can be harmful to your health while you’re sleeping. The researchers say that when light is present heart rates increase and the body can’t rest properly, which could lead to health problems like obesity and heart disease.March 15, 2022

