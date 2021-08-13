Study finds metabolism doesn’t slow until 60: What to know

A new study has debunked misconceptions about metabolisms slowing with age and how menopause impacts weight gain. The study found that metabolisms do not start slowing down until age 60 and menopausal women are not any more likely to gain weight than other women. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres and Dr. Kristin Kirkpatrick, a dietician at Cleveland Clinic, join TODAY to explain the science.Aug. 13, 2021