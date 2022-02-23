IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Upgrade your routine with 75% off innovative beauty products

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness

    04:04

  • Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    Student reporter meets his favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie!

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity

    05:24

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty of federal hate crimes

    00:20

  • Helicopter crash in Hawaii kills 4 crew members

    00:21

  • Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says

    03:00

  • 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah

    00:19

  • Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

    01:44

  • National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

    00:26

  • Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday

    00:21

  • Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

    03:16

  • 2 storms bring snow, ice and rain to millions

    03:44

  • Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’

    02:38

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate twos-day: 2/22/22!

    01:40

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • ‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency

    04:39

  • Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest

    03:45

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21

TODAY

Student reporter meets his favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie!

01:01

Thirteen-year-old student reporter Noah in on the plaza and got to meet this favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie! He says he wants to work for the broadcast one day, adding “maybe I can be the next Peter Alexander.”Feb. 23, 2022

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness

    04:04

  • Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    Student reporter meets his favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie!

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity

    05:24

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty of federal hate crimes

    00:20

  • Helicopter crash in Hawaii kills 4 crew members

    00:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All