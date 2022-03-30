Student accepted to 49 colleges, offered $1.3 million in scholarships
After applying to 51 schools, high school senior Makenzie Thompson has been accepted to an astonishing 49 colleges and has also received more than $1.3 million in scholarship offers. She credits her many extracurricular activities for her standout application and reveals which school she will be attending, saying “they made me feel like I was at home away from home.”March 30, 2022
