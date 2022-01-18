Strong storm system threatening weekend plans across the country
00:51
Share this -
copied
As millions continue to recover from the last winter storm, another system is threatening to bring a major freeze and even more snow. NBC meteorologist Bill Karins has the forecast on TODAY.Jan. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday
01:57
China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics
02:11
New efforts underway to save starving manatees
04:22
An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral
04:19
Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation
00:39
Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway