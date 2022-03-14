IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Consumer Reports-approved products for a good night's sleep

  • Women and mental health: How to regain control in a chaotic world

    05:26

  • Consumer Reports shares top products to get better sleep

    04:28

  • How to recognize ‘medical gaslighting’

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    Signs to look for that could be symptoms of a stroke: Think F.A.S.T.

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

  • Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

    02:37

  • Americans are not getting enough ‘healthy sleep, experts warn

    00:34

  • Former President Obama reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

    00:18

  • Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?

    03:50

  • Marking two years of the COVID-19 pandemic

    02:36

  • NBC News correspondent shares traumatic birth story

    04:14

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35

  • Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16

  • What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17

  • Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

TODAY

Signs to look for that could be symptoms of a stroke: Think F.A.S.T.

02:29

NBC News medical contributor Natalie Azar joins TODAY to discuss Hailey Bieber’s medical episode that left her hospitalized over the weekend. She also shares signs to look for that could be symptoms of a stroke.March 14, 2022

  • Women and mental health: How to regain control in a chaotic world

    05:26

  • Consumer Reports shares top products to get better sleep

    04:28

  • How to recognize ‘medical gaslighting’

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    Signs to look for that could be symptoms of a stroke: Think F.A.S.T.

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All