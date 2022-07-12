IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — all up to 72% off

    String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 dead

TODAY

String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 dead

00:21

At least two people were killed and several others were injured during a crime wave at several 7-Eleven stores in southern California. The string of robberies started on Monday morning and by the end of the night the count was up to six stores.July 12, 2022

    String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 dead

