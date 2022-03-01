IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout

Women’s Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with exercises to make your body feel stronger. She demonstrates split squats, push-ups and other exercises to help you tone up across your body.March 1, 2022

    Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout

