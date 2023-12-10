IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We’ve secured over 50 exclusive holiday deals for you: Shop Stanley, Spanx, Brooklinen and more for a limited time

  • UP NEXT

    Jon Batiste talks new album, 'American Symphony' doc and more

    08:13

  • What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

    04:40

  • Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

    03:04

  • Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

    02:10

  • Family welcomes newborn to the world with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:40

  • Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

    00:21

  • Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

    02:13

  • Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

    01:50

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

  • Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups

    08:08

  • Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team

    03:43

  • How artificial intelligence can pick out holiday gifts for you

    03:56

  • Lyn McLain, ‘father of American youth orchestra,’ dies at 95

    01:50

  • Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:25

  • Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing

    00:24

  • Pope Francis cancels appearance for reported illness

    00:24

  • Sunday after Thanksgiving could be biggest travel day ever

    01:58

  • Stormy weather could delay Thanksgiving weekend travel

    01:29

  • Biden pushes for American hostages to be released by Hamas

    02:31

  • US officials have ‘reason to believe’ an American hostage may be freed today

    01:24

Streaming bundles points to future of subscription services

04:23

The average American family is shelling out nearly $50 each month on streaming services, but now some of those companies like Netflix and Max are forming bundle deals that may help customers save on their monthly bill. NBC’s Christine Romans reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 10, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Jon Batiste talks new album, 'American Symphony' doc and more

    08:13

  • What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

    04:40

  • Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

    03:04

  • Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

    02:10

  • Family welcomes newborn to the world with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:40

  • Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

    00:21

  • Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

    02:13

  • Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

    01:50

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

  • Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups

    08:08

  • Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team

    03:43

  • How artificial intelligence can pick out holiday gifts for you

    03:56

  • Lyn McLain, ‘father of American youth orchestra,’ dies at 95

    01:50

  • Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:25

  • Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing

    00:24

  • Pope Francis cancels appearance for reported illness

    00:24

  • Sunday after Thanksgiving could be biggest travel day ever

    01:58

  • Stormy weather could delay Thanksgiving weekend travel

    01:29

  • Biden pushes for American hostages to be released by Hamas

    02:31

  • US officials have ‘reason to believe’ an American hostage may be freed today

    01:24

Taylor Swift fans attempt to recreate her Time cover with their cats

Bronka Sundstrom, Holocaust survivor and mountaineer, dies at 98

Thai cave survivor finds new life as a student in the US

Streaming bundles points to future of subscription services

Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers

Trump remains favorite for GOP nomination despite legal issues

UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced

UPenn president resigns after panned testimony on antisemitism

Storm hazards put 50 million at risk of flooding on East Coast

Tornadoes rip through Nashville leaving at least 6 dead

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Hot travel deals on top winter getaway destinations

Matthew Goode on how he got out of a job with a Spielberg fib

Dylan Dreyer and her family search for the perfect Christmas tree

What to expect in the workplace and job market in 2024

Add festive fun to your holiday hair with Chris Appleton’s tips

Al Roker shares exclusive look at high-tech weather center in NY

Tony Shalhoub details getting back into character for 'Monk' film

How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

See TODAY's Al Roker in the latest issue of AARP

YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success

Candace Bushnell announces dating series for women 50+

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Eric Stonestreet on 'Modern Family' reunion, getting engaged, more

TODAY fan warm getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

How to become instantly approachable with expert tips

Chloe Fineman talks interior design, relationship with sister, 'SNL'

Creative — and delicious — ways to elevate your holiday party

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

How to set healthy boundaries for the holidays

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Peanut butter cookie and rosemary olive oil cake: Get the recipes!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Kansas City ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup: Get the recipes!

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!