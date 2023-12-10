Streaming bundles points to future of subscription services

Jon Batiste talks new album, 'American Symphony' doc and more
The average American family is shelling out nearly $50 each month on streaming services, but now some of those companies like Netflix and Max are forming bundle deals that may help customers save on their monthly bill. NBC’s Christine Romans reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 10, 2023
