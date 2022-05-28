IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy

00:38

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Friday with a warning for viewers following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The title card for episode one warns of an opening scene featuring graphic violence against children.May 28, 2022

Netflix adds a content warning to ‘Stranger Things’ premiere following Texas school shooting

