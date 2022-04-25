IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

While Jenna Bush Hager and her sister, Barbara, were promoting their new children’s book, the zipper on Jenna’s pants split. Thankfully, a handy woman at a Texas rest stop came to the rescue with a pair of pliers!April 25, 2022

