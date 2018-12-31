Stormy weather expected this New Year’s Eve

Stormy weather expected this New Year’s Eve01:29
Flooding and strong winds are expected in the Midwest, with rain in the Northeast. Plus, heavy snow is set to hit the West. TODAY’s Al Roker reports.
Newspapers hit by cyberattack — what you need to know02:45
Fiance appears in court in missing Colorado mom case02:25
Several injured by jet bridge collapse at BWI Airport00:31
Building in Russia collapses, at least 4 killed00:14
NYPD and FBI partner for New Year’s Eve in Times Square04:46
