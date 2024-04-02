Proposed California bill would let workers ignore boss after-hours
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest
Tornadoes, hail and heavy rain ripped across the nation’s midsection and that wild weather is now on the move threatening tens of millions from the South all the way to New England. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.April 2, 2024
