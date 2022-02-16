IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivals

04:09

In a recent interview, Stevie Nicks recalled a run-in with Katy Perry in which she was asked about rivalries in the music industry. Nicks said she was surprised by the question, but told Perry that “we don’t have rivalries. That’s just ridiculous.” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on the wise advice.Feb. 16, 2022

Best of TODAY

