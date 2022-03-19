Steven Spielberg, Roger Federer donate to Ukraine relief
Director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw are donating $1 million to Ukraine, while tennis star Roger Federer made a large donation to support the education of Ukrainian children.March 19, 2022
