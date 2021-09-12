Steven Martin, Martin Short on the ‘generation gap’ acting with Selena Gomez
06:53
Share this -
copied
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, legendary comedic actors Steve Martin and Martin Short join Willie Geist to talk about their new Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building,” where they play washed-up artists who turn to podcasting when a neighbor in their apartment building is found dead. The pair also discuss working with co-star Selena Gomez and how the generation gap actually works in their favor.Sept. 12, 2021