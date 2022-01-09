Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show
08:22
Share this -
copied
In this Sunday Sitdown lookback, legendary comedic actors and longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short join Willie Geist to talk about their beloved Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building” and explain how their decades-long friendship began. Now, the duo have a two-man road show that they hope to perform again soon.Jan. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show
08:22
UP NEXT
American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’
05:03
Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction
03:28
Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93
02:00
Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam
04:35
Fan from P.A. celebrates birthday with his puppy Albert for Sunday Mug Shots