IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

  • Meet the Hamilton siblings making curling history in Beijing

    03:13

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21
  • Now Playing

    Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing

    04:45

  • Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard

    04:23

  • Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier

    03:48

  • Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing

    01:11

  • Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

    00:54

  • Great Wall of China re-created on slopestyle snowboarding course

    00:37

  • Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard

    00:59

  • Shaun White shares the photos and messages girlfriend Nina Dobrev snuck into his luggage

    00:52

  • Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend’s celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'

    03:25

  • Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test

    03:21

  • All eyes on Nathan Chen ahead of Olympic figure skating competition in Beijing

    03:37

  • Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win

    01:07

  • China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes

    02:13

  • A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village

    03:38

  • Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien's crashes: 'Horrific'

    03:35

  • Clouds of controversy hang over the Olympic Games

    02:53

  • Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates talk winning silver for Team USA

    03:33

TODAY

Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

04:32

NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some statistics and knowledge about the 2022 Winter Olympics. He starts off with the the surprising fact that three speedskaters on Team USA are from sunny Ocala, Florida.Feb. 7, 2022

  • Meet the Hamilton siblings making curling history in Beijing

    03:13

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21
  • Now Playing

    Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing

    04:45

  • Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard

    04:23

  • Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier

    03:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All