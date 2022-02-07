Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some statistics and knowledge about the 2022 Winter Olympics. He starts off with the the surprising fact that three speedskaters on Team USA are from sunny Ocala, Florida.Feb. 7, 2022
