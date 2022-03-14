March Madness: What are the odds of picking a perfect bracket?
NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY breaking down the stats for March Madness, including the odds of having a perfect bracket. He also shares his picks, with Villanova coming out on top.March 14, 2022
