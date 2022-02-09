Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to look ahead to some epic events coming up this week in Beijing, including some promising chances for Team USA to take home gold. He dishes on the men and women’s halfpipe finals, as well as the women’s speed skating final.
