Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA
04:00
Share this -
copied
The 2022 Winter Olympics will officially wrap up on Sunday, but there are still a few more opportunities for Team USA to bring home medals. Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to highlight the events, including the 2-woman bobsled.Feb. 18, 2022
US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory
02:55
Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy
04:21
TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!
02:00
Now Playing
Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA
04:00
UP NEXT
Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics
04:12
Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'