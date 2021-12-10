IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sweet to savory, 43 food gifts to send loved ones this year

  • Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs

    03:56

  • Auto racing legend Al Unser Sr. dies at 82

    00:25

  • Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son

    02:17

  • Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

    02:44

  • Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather

    02:43

  • US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    01:51

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

    04:30

  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

  • Meet Lisa Byington, broadcaster who broke the glass ceiling in men’s sports

    03:37

  • Fans react to Tiger Woods’ first comments about possible return to golf

    01:50

  • Tiger Woods opens up about returning to golf

    02:22

  • Undefeated deaf football team makes history as they race to state championship

    03:31

  • Exceptional athlete and cancer survivor meets her Olympic hero

    07:40

  • Tom Brady tells Oprah what he’s looking forward to in retirement

    01:03

  • Tiger Woods shares first video of himself hitting a golf ball since car crash

    01:59

  • Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s reappearance in video call raises more questions

    02:07

  • Ed Lucas, legendary sports journalist who was blind, dies at age 82

    01:57

  • New video of missing tennis star Peng Shuai raises concern

    00:35

  • Deaf high school football team moves closer to first championship

    02:22

  • Reports of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai raise more confusion

    02:05

Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs

03:56

With NFL playoffs just a month away, expert on all things football, NBC News National Correspondent Steve Kornacki breaks down the standings, stats, and previews a huge rivalry match.Dec. 10, 2021

