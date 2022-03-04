Steve Harvey on new show, colorful wardrobe, working out with Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about his latest gameshow that let fans play “Family Feud” at home. He dishes on his bright new wardrobe, staying true to himself throughout his career and his take on his daughter’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan. “Just for the record he’s not the sexiest man in the world to me,” he says. He also spills the tea in Sip or Spill, sharing who would make up his dream dinner party.March 4, 2022
