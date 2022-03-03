Steve Harvey agonizes over this question about Michael B. Jordan

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda and Jenna play throwback pop culture game02:36
Saniyya Sidney talks playing Sasha Obama in ‘The First Lady’05:09
Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years09:03
Now Playing
Steve Harvey agonizes over this question about Michael B. Jordan00:41
UP NEXT
Books to add your reading list in March03:41
See Evan Rachel Wood transform into Madonna for Weird Al biopic00:20
Olivia Rodrigo thanks female artists at Billboard’s Women in Music event00:48
Brad Pitt shows off impressive stunt moves in trailer for ‘Bullet Train’00:59
Jennifer Hudson to host daytime talk show00:37
ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'00:30
‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character05:19
Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia03:48
Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers04:52
Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’06:26
Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature03:29
Hoda and Jenna are hitting the road to New Orleans for book festival!02:28
Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis03:51
People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue00:28
Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married05:29
School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY09:04
Steve Harvey agonizes over this question about Michael B. Jordan00:41
Hoda and Jenna ask Steve Harvey whether he'd approve of Michael B. Jordan marrying his daughter Lori. Watch him agonize over his response.March 3, 2022
Hoda and Jenna play throwback pop culture game02:36
Saniyya Sidney talks playing Sasha Obama in ‘The First Lady’05:09
Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years09:03
Now Playing
Steve Harvey agonizes over this question about Michael B. Jordan00:41
UP NEXT
Books to add your reading list in March03:41
See Evan Rachel Wood transform into Madonna for Weird Al biopic00:20