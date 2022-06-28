IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Steve Carell stops by the TODAY Plaza -- and brings some Minions

05:37

Actor Steve Carell stops by the TODAY plaza to talk about his role in “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and shares one of his favorite jokes in the animated movie. “It’s sort of incomprehensible to me that it became what it became, but people love them,” he says.June 28, 2022

