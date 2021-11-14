Steve Bannon set to surrender to authorities in Jan. 6 probe
Trump ally and former White House adviser Steve Bannon will self-surrender to authorities after being indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon defied the Jan. 6 committee’s request for documents and testimony related to the riot at the Capitol. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could be charged next after refusing to testify before the committee on Friday. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.Nov. 14, 2021