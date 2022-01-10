Steps to start a healthy new year in 2022

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
For many looking to start 2022 on the right path, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with tips for a healthy new year, including exercising and staying up to date on vaccinations. She also stresses the importance of getting screened for cancers.
