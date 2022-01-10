IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    Steps to start a healthy new year in 2022

TODAY

Steps to start a healthy new year in 2022

For many looking to start 2022 on the right path, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with tips for a healthy new year, including exercising and staying up to date on vaccinations. She also stresses the importance of getting screened for cancers.Jan. 10, 2022

